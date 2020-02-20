December 21, 1932 - February 17, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Norma Jean Knutson, age 87, passed away at home on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born in Janesville on December 21, 1932, the daughter of John and Adella (Risch) Buehl. She married Robert "Bob" V. Knutson on December 28, 1951, in Dubuque, IA, and he preceded her in death on October 18, 2018. Norma enjoyed the outdoors, various vacations with family, loved playing cards, and going out to eat with her family. She fancied herself a "farmgirl" and loved helping out the family well into her 70's, and even still mowed her own yard. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Norma is survived by her four children: Shelby (Lewis) Wallisch, Robert (Jan) Knutson, Jr., Susan Knutson, David (Ann) Knutson; son-in-law, Cris Lee; nine grandchildren: Jason Wallisch, Jamie Wallisch, Amber (Jason) Buster, Adam (Erin) Guernsey, Zachary (Sarah) Knutson, Jordan Churchill, Timothy (Patty) Knutson, Emily Knutson, Patrick Knutson; ten great-grandchildren: Zoe, Ryker, Connor, Reese, Brynn, Robert, Kollin, River, Ethan, Logan; sister, Shirley (Jack) Kuster; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; daughter, Linda Lee; and five siblings: Bernice Kersten, Wilma Kersten, Verna Skogen, Lois Kersten, and William Buehl.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with a visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Friday, at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com