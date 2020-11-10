February 1, 1928 - November 5, 2020
Janesville, WI - Norma Jacobson, age 92, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Cedar Crest Independent Living Apartments. She was born in Australia on February 1, 1928, the daughter of Peter and Mary (Parry) Ellis. Norma married Gordon Jacobson on February 14, 1947, and he preceded her in death on July 23, 2012. She worked in the accounting department at General Motors for 38 years and was member of Cargill United Methodist Church.
Norma is survived by her daughter-in-law, Linda Jacobson; grandson, Philip Jacobson; granddaughter, Kristy Jacobson; many nieces and nephews; and two sisters, Anita Williams and Gweneth Conwell, and their family members in Australia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon; son, Mark; three sisters; and two brothers.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com