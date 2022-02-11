Janesville, WI - Norma J. Weber, age 87, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 7, 1934, the daughter of Carl and Bercia (Jenson) Jacobs, in Elkhorn, WI. She married Fred Weber on September 4, 1954, at Clinton Methodist Church. Norma and Fred spent 58 wonderful years together before his passing in 2013. Norma was employed by Brown Swiss for over 50 years! In her free time, Norma enjoyed taking bus trips, going for rides, and watching and feeding the birds. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.
Norma is survived by her two children, Lynn (Bob Damp) Weber and Dave (Steve Golz) Weber; five granddaughters: Stephanie (Bryan) Reichling, Jamiee (Jake) Miller, Bailey Miller, Erin (Nick) Robert, and Grace Dorst; two grandsons, Matt (Ashley) Weber and Evan Weber; two great-grandchildren, Kinse and Charliegh; three step grandchildren: Amber Golz, Derrick (Heidi Derhammer) Golz, and Hailey Edmonds; one step great-grandchild, Carter Kleisch; five siblings: Phyllis Putman, Marcia (Alan) Quade, Betty Putman, Dennis Jacobs, and Richard (Mary) Jacobs; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Jeff; sister, Carol; brother, Robert; sisters and brothers in law; and a niece, Rhonda.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m on Monday, February 14, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Norma Weber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.