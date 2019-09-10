April 1, 1928 - September 7, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Norma J. Schoenbeck, 91, of Delavan, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. She was born April 1, 1928 in Darien Township, WI.

She graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1945. She married Robert H. Schoenbeck October 21, 1946 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delavan, where she's been a longtime member. She drove school bus for over 11 years. She was a member of Walworth Co. Homemakers for over 55 years, and a lifelong attendee of Walworth Co. Fair.

She is survived by daughter, Sandra (Mike) Loudon of Clinton; two sons, Robert Schoenbeck of Elkhorn and Gary (Vicki) Schoenbeck of Elkhorn; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, earlier this year; her parents; and a sister, Gladys.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Robert P. Rickman officiating. Burial will follow the funeral luncheon on Friday at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Tibbits. Friends may call one hour prior to services at church, and Thursday evening, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Betzer Funeral Home in Delavan.