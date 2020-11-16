Norma J. Halverson

February 4, 1931 - November 12, 2020
Milton, WI - Norma Jean Halverson, 89, of Milton, WI, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Rock Haven Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Norma was born on February 4, 1931 in Milton to the late George and Helen (Cullen) Jones. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School. On May 24, 1952, Norma married Leo Halverson who preceded her in death on February 3, 1996. She worked for 25 years at Parker Pen, Dorsey Trailer, and the food pantry. She was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Milton. Norma always enjoyed making her apple pies, having family parties, enjoyed spending time with her friends, playing bingo and cards, traveling and walking, Oscar.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Susan (Dan) Enloe of Janesville, WI; son: Mike "Halvy" (Lisa Paulson) Halverson of Milton, WI; grandchildren: Jeff DeSormeau, Joshua Halverson, Jennifer (John) Traynor, Matt (Jaimalyn) Enloe, Danielle Enloe; great-grandchildren: Faith, Ellie, Jace, Emmalin; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Leo.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton from 10 AM to 11 AM following Rock County Phase Two 50 % capacity restrictions. Masks are required . Private family services will be held following. A special thank you to the staff of Rock Haven for taking such wonderful care of our mom. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Norma's name to St. John's Lutheran Church, Milton.