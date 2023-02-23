Janesville, WI - Norma J. Bluhm, age 96, of Rockford, formerly of Janesville, died Monday, February 20, 2023, at P.A. Peterson at the Citadel, Rockford. She was born in Concordia, Kansas, on Jan. 1, 1927, the daughter of the late Arthur and Ella (Kumbier) Joiner. Norma married Edward M. Bluhm on August 2, 1953, in Janesville. They were longtime members of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Ed preceded her in death on March 24, 2012.
Norma completed High School in Lebanon, Missouri and later in life received a degree from Blackhawk Technical School as a pharmacist assistant. She enjoyed her flower and vegetable garden, vacationing in northern Wisconsin, visiting family near and far, but most of all she loved caring for her "grand-babies" and taking pictures. She worked outside the home most of her life and had been employed by Parker Pen, Honeywell, and most recently by Kealy Pharmacy.
Norma and Ed were blessed with family; Daughters: Vicki (Warren) Burgett, Becky (Joe) Cieslewicz, and Patty (Jim) Michalsen; Sons, Alvin Bluhm (deceased) and Melvin (Cindy) Bluhm; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. Norma has one sister, Donna Meyer, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the Chapel of Milton Lawns Memorial Park, with Rev. Daniel Decker officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior in the chapel. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials in Norma's name may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran School. The family is being assisted by the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
To plant a tree in memory of Norma Bluhm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
