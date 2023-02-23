Norma J. Bluhm

January 1, 1927 - February 20, 2023

Janesville, WI - Norma J. Bluhm, age 96, of Rockford, formerly of Janesville, died Monday, February 20, 2023, at P.A. Peterson at the Citadel, Rockford. She was born in Concordia, Kansas, on Jan. 1, 1927, the daughter of the late Arthur and Ella (Kumbier) Joiner. Norma married Edward M. Bluhm on August 2, 1953, in Janesville. They were longtime members of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Ed preceded her in death on March 24, 2012.

