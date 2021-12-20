Janesville, WI - Norma J. Bluhm, age 84, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Janesville on November 26, 1937, the daughter of Norman and Lillian (Kath) Bluhm. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1955. After high school, she graduated from Ravenwood Hospital, Chicago with a degree in radiology in 1957. Norma's career took her all over the world; she worked in Janesville, Chicago, Portland, OR, and with the National Health Service in Great Britain in London and Northampton, England. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii. Norma volunteered her time at ECHO for over 19 years. She enjoyed raising and growing green plants, rooting for the Chicago Cubs, and Photography. Norma was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Janesville. She loved her church very much.
Norma is survived by her sister, Cheryl (Edward) Kaufenberg of Darien, WI; brother, Gerald Bluhm; 2 nephews, Sean and Daniel Kaufenberg; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, ST. PAUL'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH with Pastor Joshua Grotelueschen and Pastor Dan Decker officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the CHURCH. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Norma Bluhm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.