April 10, 1925 - May 22, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Norma I. Makovec, 95, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Willowick Assisted Living, Clinton, WI.
A Visitation of Remembrance will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with a scripture service to begin at 4:45 p.m. There will also be a visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Individual viewing with social distancing and face masks will be required. Memorials may be given in her name to Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church or Beloit Regional Hospice.