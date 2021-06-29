May 23, 1983 - June 25, 2021
Janesville, WI - Noreen Dianne Bird-Johnson, age 38, of Janesville passed away at Javon Bea Riverside Hospital on Friday, June 25, 2021. She was born on May 23, 1983 in Janesville, the daughter of Daniel and Marilyn (Stanke) Bird. Noreen graduated from Janesville Craig High School in 2001 where she was a member of the basketball team.
Noreen was employed by Wal Mart for 19 years and was presently a supervisor at the Janesville Wal Mart store. She was an avid basketball fan who especially enjoyed the Boston Celtic and March Madness. She also enjoyed the Christmas season by starting to celebrate it in July. Hiking and adventures with her son, Bentley, were of upmost importance in her life as were glitter bombs. Noreen was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Noreen is survived by her son, Bentley Johnson; her parents, Daniel and Marilyn Bird; her sister, Nichole Bird; her brother, Nathan Bird; her sister/aunt, Mitzie (Paul) Newman; her niece, Teygan Bird; several aunts, uncles and cousins; Bentley's father, Shaun Johnson and his family with whom she remained very close; special friends, Raelon Fulton, Steph Krehoff, Jessica Schumacher, Chris Tolson, Kenneth West, Ken Gasch and Brandon Johnson. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Rev. Lee A. Meissner will officiate. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 30th from 2 to 4 p.m. at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of cut floral arrangements, the family prefers donations of live plants to be planted in a garden in Noreen's honor or monetary donations for Bentley's education fund.
