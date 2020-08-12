September 6, 1933 - July 30, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Noreen C. Rackow, 86, Janesville, formerly of Ishpeming, MI, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Milton, WI at Milton Senior Living while under the loving care of family, friends and Agrace Hospice. Noreen was born September 6, 1933 in Ishpeming to Alfred and Petra (Solberg) Hoff. She graduated from Ishpeming High School, Class of 1951. Noreen married Martin L. Rackow on August 13, 1952, and he preceded her in death in 2016. Noreen was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Janesville, WI, and a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Ishpeming.
Noreen is survived by cousins, Norman (Mary) Johnson, and Peter (Kay) Johnson, along with other family members. Noreen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Martin; and a brother, Kenneth Hoff.
Per Noreen's wishes, no public services will be held in her memory. Keep your memories of her in your heart. Memorial considerations in memory of Noreen may be directed Peace Lutheran Church, 1550 S Osborne, Janesville, WI 53545; Agrace Hospice, 2901 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, WI 53546; or Trinity Lutheran Church, 414 E. Ridge St., Ishpeming, MI 49849 - or a charity of one's choice. Noreen's obituary may be viewed at whitcomb-lynch.com where relatives and friends may leave a note of remembrance.