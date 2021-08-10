Nordine Bolstad

Machesney Park, WI - Nordine C Bolstad "Whitey" of Machesney Park IL passed away on August 4th 2021 at St Elizabeth's Manor in Footville WI. He was born to Elmer and Eva Bolstad on October 6th 1936 in Crawford County Wisconsin. Nordine enjoyed his Family, Camping, Fishing, Square Dancing, Gardening, League Darts, and Woodcarving. He could save and repair almost any bike, mower and lawn chair cast off by the side of the road. "He was handier than hell." He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, The VFW and Blackhawk Woodcarvers. He worked for 29 years at National Lock and 14 years at Pierson Fasteners in Rockford IL. Most of that time he operated Cold Header machines making literally millions of bolts and screws. In his retirement he drove the delivery truck for Rock Valley Auto Part distributors. He married Elaine Mills in Viroqua Wisconsin. They started a family in Rockford IL and were blessed with 3 children Julie, Jody, and Jenny. Nordine was later remarried to Nancy Mazika and they spent every summer between Machesney Park and Rock River Leisure Estates campground in Edgerton, Wisconsin. Nancy passed away in 1998. In March 2003 Nordine met Marilyn Bickle at the Janesville Moose Lodge Polka Fest. They kept dancing and camping for 18 more years. He is survived by his children: Julie (Robert) Seiler Janesville WI, Jody (Ivy) Bolstad South Beloit IL, and Jenny (Jack) Riegel Ridgely West Virginia. Grand Children: Ember (Rob) Feltner, Emily (Andrew) Schimek, Nadine Riegel, Marshall Riegel, Hannah Bolstad, and Luke Bolstad. Great Grand Daughter Fallon Feltner. His Brother Jerry (Pat) Bolstad, Sister in law Janice. The 6th of nine siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents. His brother Arnold (Alberta) Bolstad, Sister Clarice (Winston) Johnson, Brothers Harley (Doris) Baldwin, Norman (Helen) Bolstad, Elling (Neva) Bolstad, Roger (Janice) Bolstad, Elmer (Diane) Bolstad. A visitation will be held on Thursday August 12 from 5-7pm. Burial Service on Friday August 13th at 10am. Masks are preferred but not required. Sunset Memorial gardens 8800 N Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115
