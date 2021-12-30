Eagle River, WI - Norbert "Norb" Blaine Kegley, age 80, a resident of Eagle River, WI died on Saturday December 25, 2021. He was born in Burlington, WI on June 16, 1941 to Arlie and Echo Kegley. Norb graduated in 1959 from East Troy High School. He was employed by Trent Tube / Colt Industries for 43 years. He married Carol G. Enright in September of 1960 who died June 1986. He later married Bonnie L. Carlson Wincapaw in February 1987. They retired to Eagle River, WI in June of 2009.
Norb is survived by his wife Bonnie; children: Dawn (Jerry) Seufzer of Elkhorn, Christopher Kegley of East Troy, Lisa (Dale) Riley of Waterford, Dustin (Denise) Kegley of Jackson; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and brother, Terry (Dianne) Kegley of East Troy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Arlene (Lester) Horlacher and Delores (Allen) Hjelmberg.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 - 3pm on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Evergreen Country Club (Hwy 12/67) in Elkhorn, WI.
Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
