April 13, 1920 - November 19, 2018
Beloit, WI -- Norbert A. Fike, age 98, of Beloit, died Monday, November 19, 2018, in his home. He was born April 13, 1920, to the late Henry and Amelia (Mitchell) Fike in LaValle, WI. He was the youngest of five children. Norbert graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1938. On November 20, 1941, he married his high school sweetheart, Bernice Byrnes, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg, WI. On April 13, 1942, he enlisted in the Air Force and was assigned with the 120 Airborne Squadron in England as a flight engineer. After eleven bombing missions his plane was shot down over Switzerland, where he was interned until hostilities ceased. He was released from the service on April 28th, 1944. While in Switzerland, he became interested in fixing watches and clocks. After returning home, he joined an apprenticeship program in watch repair, and continued in the trade all his life. Before moving to Beloit in 1962, Norbert and Bernice owned and operated jewelry stores in Colby and Adams, WI. He was employed at Dubes Jewelry Store in Janesville for 45 years. Norbert enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He and his wife enjoyed entertaining at home, where Norbert was famous for his old fashioned cocktails. They also enjoyed traveling.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon (Mark) Weinand of Eagle River, WI, Jean Fike of Beloit, WI; sons, Gary Fike of Warrens, WI, and Greg Fike of Beloit, WI; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; a daughter, Judy; sister Carol Selmons; and brother-in-law, Harold; brothers, Gerald and Norman; sisters-in-law, Angel (Gerald) Fike and Mary (Norman) Fike.
Norbert's Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 Noon on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at OUR LADY of the ASSUMPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Friends will be received on Tuesday in the Church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be private. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com
Brian G. Mark Funeral Homes
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, (608) 362-2000
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse