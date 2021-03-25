February 6, 1938 - March 12, 2021
Janesville, WI - Nora Lea Horne, age 83, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully March 12, 2021 due to a cancerous brain tumor at the Hospice of Marion County - Brandley House. Nora was born February 6, 1938 in Algoma, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Mildred (Fenske) Coppersmith and Francis "Bud" Coppersmith. She attended school in Algoma and graduated from Green Bay West High School.
She was a graduate of Door - Kewaunee County Teachers College June 7, 1957 and continuing at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater, earning a degree of Master in Science in Education on August 3, 1990. She was also a member of Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society.
Nora married Roy Horne on May 12, 1962 and had three children; Christopher, Bradley, and Vanessa
Nora was a teacher with a career spanning from 1957 at a number of school districts up until her retirement from Lincoln Elementary School in Appleton, Wisconsin in 2000.
Nora was an avid reader and loved to learn which lead to her love of travel. She also enjoyed swimming, golf, bowling, curling, painting, photography, dancing and community theater both acting in and watching. She loved spending time with her seven grandchildren.
Nora is survived by her children; Christopher (Stella) Horne, Bradley Horne, Vanessa Horne. Grandchildren; Sonja Horne, Christopher Roy Horne, Alexis Horne, Cassandra Horne, Roy M. Horne, Thomas Horne, and Daniel Horne. Brother Wesley (Kathy) Coppersmith, and numerous nieces and nephews, other family and friends.
Nora is preceded in death by her husband Roy, her parents, her in-laws and numerous family and friends.
There will be no formal funeral service at Nora's request. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to be given to your local library, United Cerebral Palsy at ucp.org/donate-to-ucp-national or phone 1-800-872-5827, or Hospice of Marion County - Brandley House phone 866-653-5888. The family of Nora would like to thank the staff at Brandley House for their care.