Nora C. Kuhnke

May 7, 1931 - January 19, 2019

Geneva Township, WI -- Nora C. Kuhnke, 87, of Geneva Township, WI, passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn, WI. She was born May 7, 1931, the daughter to the late Thomas and Alice Cummings. Nora was married on November 11, 1951 to Dallas Kuhnke in Sharon, WI. Nora was a social butterfly, and loved cooking, and taking care of her family.

Nora is survived by by her eight children: Steve (Patty) Kuhnke, Margaret Harris, "Dallas" Tom Kuhnke, Carl Kuhnke, Cathy (Mark) Irek, Judy Meyer, Pam (Robert) Friesema and Arthur Kuhnke; 15 grandchildren: Tara, Steve Jr., Kevin, Brandon, Carrie, David, Jessie, Jamie, Kelly, Toni, Jenni, Josh, Matt, Phillip and Chris; 14 great-grandchildren: Madison, Caden, Laila, Katie, Gavin, Ella, Lilly, Sophia, Madeline, Brynlee, Kaylee, Livia, Ashton and Mali; brother, Thomas Cummings; and two sisters, Patti Cummings and Martha Hansen. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Dallas; parents; and sister, Mary West.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, January 28, 2019, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow services at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements for Kuhnke Family handled by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn.

