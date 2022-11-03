August 10, 1924 - October 31, 2022
Albany/Evansville, WI - Nona Marie Nelson, 98, Albany/Evansville, passed away peacefully with her daughters at her bedside, on Monday, October 31, 2022.
August 10, 1924 - October 31, 2022
Albany/Evansville, WI - Nona Marie Nelson, 98, Albany/Evansville, passed away peacefully with her daughters at her bedside, on Monday, October 31, 2022.
Nona was born August 10, 1924, in Monroe, daughter of Elmer and Gertie (Mahlum) Eggen. She graduated from Orfordville High School in 1942. In May 1954, she married Max A. Huffman, with whom she had four children; Max passed away in 1982. On May 1, 1993, Nona married Roger E. Nelson, her high school sweetheart, who she was reunited with at her 50th class reunion.
She was a longtime employee of Advance Transformer, Monroe and retired from Monroe Cheese Corp., Monticello.
Nona loved animals, babies, visits with family and friends, and most of all she loved her children and grandchildren. Nona enjoyed cooking, baking, reading cookbooks, and was very passionate about making lefse, which she did very well.
Nona is survived by her daughters: Susan (Meredie Paulson) Huffman, Oregon, and Laura Pluss, Albany; grandchildren: Brenda (Chad Hines) Huffman, Albany, Katie Huffman, Albany, Ashley (Kevin) Johnson, Albany, John (Nicollette) Pluss, Albany, Markus Huffman, McFarland, and Jasen Koebler, Denver, CO; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Nelson; her parents; sons, Max Jr. and Harvey Huffman; sister, Happy Olson; and brothers, Hans and Dale Eggen.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S. Coon Island Rd., Orfordville, with Chaplain David Brynelson officiating. Visitation will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery, 7107 S. Luther Valley Rd., Beloit.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.