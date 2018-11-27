Nona Johnson Dillon

November 28, 1929 - November 22, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Nona Jane (Ash) Johnson Dillon, age 88, of Janesville, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 22, 2018, with her family by her side. She was born in Merrill, WI on November 28, 1929, the daughter of the late Raymond and Melissa (Keyes) Ash. Nona graduated from Elroy High School. On June 14, 1947, she married Edwin J. Johnson, and he predeceased her on January 28, 1957. After Edwin died, Nona realized she needed to be employed to raise her family, so she attended Juneau County Teachers College, teaching for a few years. She later married Jerry "Matt" D. Dillon July 1, 1959 in Elroy, WI, and they were together for 59 years, before he predeceased her on June 23, 2018. Nona continued her education at UW Whitewater, graduating in 1965 with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She taught elementary school with the Beloit Township School District. Nona enjoyed fishing trips to Canada, bowling, crossword puzzles, reading, and watching her favorite TV show, MASH. When Nona was finished reading a book, she made sure that someone else could find pleasure in them by donating them to the VA Hospital. She was also a very artistic person, who created and painted beautiful porcelain dolls that looked like they could come alive, as well as making the clothes for them. Nona was a very loving, kind, generous, intelligent, and at times a very opinionated woman. Nona was a very friendly lady, who made everyone she met feel like lifelong friends. Talking on the phone was Nona's way of staying in touch with everyone. Her family always teased her that the phone was an extension of her body, and that she couldn't live with out it. Her friendly personality and smile will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her three children: Craig Johnson of Melbourne, FL, Micheal (Shirley) Johnson of Janesville, and Deb (Jerry) Gerber of Janesville; grandchildren who she adored: Brian Johnson, Carrie (Don) Chesebro, Darren (Vicki Hruby) Johnson, Becky (Dave) Henke, Mike (Sarah) Gerber, Shelly Gerber, Brenda (Jason) Lochinger, and Brian Gerber; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law: Ellie Dillon, Bobbi Hempel, Judy and Orville Hulshizer, Milinda and Kenneth Turpin, and Carolyn Dillon; a very special cousin: Caroline Lemke; many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. In addition to her two husbands and her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Maureen "Pete" Johnson; and her siblings: Edith Ash, George Ash, and Raymond Ash.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, December 1, 2018, with her granddaughter, Becky Henke, officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be greatly appreciated if they were made to Agrace Hospice or a Veteran's Charity organization of the donor's choice.
Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI (608) 752-2444
A very warm and heartfelt thank you to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare, especially Christine and Angie for the wonderful care and compassion given to Nona and her family during her final journey. Also thank you to Dr. Richard Weirich and his staff at Beloit Clinic for the care and friendship given to Nona over the years. All of you are true Angels!
