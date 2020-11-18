Noe "Nono" Rendon Jr.

November 15, 2020
Delavan, WI - Noe "Nono" Soto Rendon, Jr. age 59, of Delavan passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Mercy Health in Janesville. He was born in Elkhorn on October 31, 1961. He was a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Delavan. Noe loved his family and friends and enjoyed gardening, the outdoors, and his birds.
Noe is survived by his father, Noe, Sr.; two brothers, Ruben (Courtney) Rendon, of Delavan, and Rene (Kim) Rendon, of Delavan; nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Tiffany, Camryn, Hunter, Alyssa, Sarah, Brittaney, and Zachery; and three great nieces and nephews, Locklan, Mika, and Tenley.
Noe is preceded in death by his mother, Agustina "Lala"; aunts, Maria Garza and Maria Soto; and an uncle Estevan Soto.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com