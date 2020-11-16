September 28, 1929 - November 12, 2020
Green Valley, AZ - Architect Noble E. Rose of Green Valley, AZ and formerly of Janesville, died on November 12, 2020 in Green Valley, AZ. He was 91. Noble was born September 28, 1929 to Fayette S. and May L. (Walker) in Freeport, IL. He married Carolyn May Hoffman in Beloit on April 20, 1957, and they lived in Beloit until moving to Hickory Meadows in Janesville in 1987.
In Janesville, Rose served on the Beloit-Janesville Symphony Orchestra board, the Janesville Historical Commission, and was president of the Hickory Meadows Condominium Association on Memorial Drive. Closing his Beloit and Madison architectural offices in 1992, Rose began a 5-year part-time contractual relationship with Angus-Young Associates (AYA) in Janesville. In a semi-retirement mode, Noble shuttled between active Wisconsin projects and Green Valley, AZ, where Carolyn and Noble fully retired in 1997.
He has served as the chairman/president/board member of various Beloit and Green Valley, AZ, organizations, including the Beloit and Green Valley Rotary Clubs, Beloit Housing Authority, Beloit Art League, Beloit's Penguin Club and the Green Valley Council's Architectural Review Committee. Rose was the 1st Vice President of the Green Valley Council and presided over the Green Valley Illini Club (University of Illinois).
Rose's architectural practice included projects in northern Illinois and throughout Wisconsin. Beloit projects included the City Hall, Public Library, YMCA and numerous schools. Janesville projects include the No. 4 Fire Station, the original campus of the University of Wisconsin Rock County Center, Lab Supply Company on Palmer Drive, Rock County Humane Society, Krawf-Ko, Owen Vending, the UAW hall and others.
Out-of-the-area projects involved multiple projects at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and some 20 public libraries in northern Illinois and Wisconsin.
Noble was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and the University of Illinois. He was registered to practice architecture in Illinois and Wisconsin, and was the state president of the Wisconsin American Institute of Architects. He was a grader for national architectural examinations around the country. In 1995, AIA Wisconsin honored Rose with the prestigious "Golden Award," for exemplary service to the then 1300-member state organization.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; sons, Curtis (Deborah) of Corvallis, OR and Christopher (Connie) of Scottsdale, AZ; daughter, Lori Rose of Waukesha, WI; and seven grandchildren.
Services are to be announced. They will be held on the La Posada at Park Center campus in Green Valley, Carolyn and Noble's home since 2011. Inurnment will be in the Central Park columbarium at La Posada. Memorials may be directed to the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, Inc. Janesville.