Nikki N. Burrell

December 31, 1976 - January 18, 2023

Orfordville, WI - Nikki N. Burrell, age 46, of Orfordville, gained her wings on Wednesday January 18, 2023, in her home. She was born December 31, 1976, to Roger Wells and Lalia (Hurd) Senecal in Beloit, WI. Nikki graduated from Parkview High School at the top of her class in 1995, where she lettered in multiple sports, and recently was inducted into the Hall of Fame. She married the love of her life, Jim Burrell, in New Hampshire on June 10, 2000. She worked at LockNCharge in the sales department for many years. Nikki was a loving and passionate wife and mother. She held a special place in her heart for her fur babies, especially Pudge & Rosie. Nikki leaves a legacy of being the favorite, goofy and crazy Aunt to many nieces and nephews.