Orfordville, WI - Nikki N. Burrell, age 46, of Orfordville, gained her wings on Wednesday January 18, 2023, in her home. She was born December 31, 1976, to Roger Wells and Lalia (Hurd) Senecal in Beloit, WI. Nikki graduated from Parkview High School at the top of her class in 1995, where she lettered in multiple sports, and recently was inducted into the Hall of Fame. She married the love of her life, Jim Burrell, in New Hampshire on June 10, 2000. She worked at LockNCharge in the sales department for many years. Nikki was a loving and passionate wife and mother. She held a special place in her heart for her fur babies, especially Pudge & Rosie. Nikki leaves a legacy of being the favorite, goofy and crazy Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Her life revolved around her children where she dedicated her time to coaching, watching them participate in athletics and announcing the starting line ups at Parkview games where she will be remembered for her tag line "let's get ready for jump ball". Nikki and Jim enjoyed spending time together outdoors being avid hunters, camping at CBC, being on the water and sitting by the fire. She also enjoyed gardening, soaking in the sun rays, and spending time with all her forever friends.
Nikki found peace while playing the piano and quietly singing with a voice of an angel. She was a Praise & Worship Leader and embraced prayer time with Dawn and the rest of her women's group. Nikki believed in God and knew that "God numbered her days, not cancer!"
Nikki is survived by her husband, Jim; her three children, Taylor Burrell, Cally Burrell & Gage Burrell; her mother Lalia (Mike) Senecal; her stepmother, Cheryl Wells; her brother, Lanny (Aubrey) Wells; her two sisters, Lori (Eli) Stokes & Susan Wagner.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Wells, her uncle, Chico Wells, and her grandmother, Kate Wells.
I will love you into eternity Girl. Fly Safe-ly.
The family would like to thank the staff at UW Carbone Cancer Center, especially Sandy and the nurses at 1 S. Park for the care they gave Nikki. They would also like to thank LockNCharge and GoRiteWay (Nikki and Jim's family-owned employers) for supporting their journey.
Nikki's Funeral Service will be 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at FREE METHODIST CHURCH 1919 Cleora Dr, Beloit, with Rev. Rich Whippler officiating. There will be a celebration of life to follow the service at the American Legion in Orfordville, beginning around 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in her name. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.