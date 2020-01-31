December 3, 1947 - January 29, 2020

Delavan -- Nieves "Harvey" Gonzalez, age 72, of Delavan passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. He was born in Laredo, TX on December 3, 1947 to Oscar and Josefa (Casso) Gonzalez. On July 18, 1987 he married the love of his life, Dawn Perkins. Harvey was a mail carrier for over 40 years. He was very involved with Delavan sports. He umpired for many different baseball and softball leagues. He also coached the Delavan Darien Youth Wrestling, T-ball, Little League, Pony League, High School Baseball and Softball, Legion Baseball, and Travel Baseball. Harvey also enjoyed being a driver for Ridgestone Village, hunting, fishing, camping, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees, and pool league.

Harvey is survived by his wife of 32 years, Dawn; children: Nieves (Sharon) Gonzalez, of Delavan, Pepe (Rebecca) Gonzalez, of Mosinee, WI, Amy (Dexter) Chambers, of Delavan, Daniel Gonzalez, of Delavan, and Michael (Morgan) Gonzalez, of Elkhorn; 10 grandchildren: Eric, Katelyn, Abbie, Alyson, Amber, Deven, Madelyn, Emma, Amelia, and Cash; sisters, Juanita (Guillermo) Cuautle, of Delavan, Rosie (Humberto) Cambray, of Elkhorn, and Mary (Rodolfo) Mendoza, of Houston, TX; and a brother, Joe (Maty) Gonzalez, of Fort Wayne, IN. Harvey is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Stephen; and two brothers, Oscar and Ricky.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 1 P.M. - 3 P.M. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan and an hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Burial will take place at St. Andrew's Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to Harvey's family. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com