November 28, 1991 - November 12, 2020
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE− Nicholas Purcell, age 28, died at home on Thursday November 12, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1991, in Louisiana, the son of Charles Davis Jr. and Rendy Purcell. He worked at SSI Technologies.
Nicholas is survived by his parents, Charles Davis Jr., and Rendy Purcell; grandmother, Patricia Davis; 2 sisters, Ollie Davis and Samantha Forrest; brother, Anthony Forrest Jr.; nephew, Zayden Forrest; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com