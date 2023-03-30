Janesville, WI - Nicholas "Nick" Jay Stowers, age 35, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born in Janesville on May 9, 1987; the son of Susan Ward and Jody Stowers. He graduated from Jos. A. Craig High School in Janesville, WI, class of 2006; and earned his Associate Degree from Gogebic Community College at Ironwood, MI in Ski Area Management. Nick interned at Heavenly Mountain Resort, South Lake Tahoe, CA with a focus on snow making controls and automation. This was the west coast's largest snowmaking system in 2009 and he was inspired to be part of the reason athletes excelled at snow sports and was in awe of their technology. He then worked for Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, CA in Mountain Operations, supporting their world class winter sports of all kinds, as well as their world class mountain bike park in summer months. He was a mountain bike park ranger, snow maker, control room operator, snow cat operator, heavy machinery operator, welder, fabricator, and much more. Living in the High Sierra he took pleasure in snowboarding, mountain biking, hiking, camping, fishing, and backcountry adventures. He reminded us often that he was born in the wrong place and belonged to the mountains and longed for them when not amongst them. He felt a strong spirituality in the mountains. Nick had a love of nature and the outdoors, hands-on activities of all kinds, and helping others. A people person extraordinaire he was! If you were family or a friend of his, you know he was always there for you and had your back. He had a great many friendships and was a gentle, sensitive, loving soul from the light.
Nick is survived by his parents, Sue Ward and Jody (Pam) Stowers; step-siblings, Megan Brown and Matthew Brown; grandparents, Albert and Doris Stowers; step-grandparents, Corwin and Marlene Tralmer; aunts and uncles: Cathy (Dan) Norris, Mary Murphy, Allen Stowers and Kirk Stowers; step-aunt and uncle: (Greg Linda Tralmer); and numerous extended family members and good friends. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Fran and Barb Ward.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2023 in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Nicholas Stowers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
