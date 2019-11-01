September 22, 1995 - October 28, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Nicholas Michael Calkins, age 24, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, as a result of a automobile accident. He was born on September 22, 1995 in Janesville, the son of Jody and Bonnie (Underwood) Calkins. He was employed at Baker Manufacturing in Evansville for the past few years.

Nicholas enjoyed the outdoors and would spend all his free time fishing, hunting, and four wheeling. He loved spending time with his family, especially time spent with his younger brother, Chris, and his Mom.

He is survived by his parents, Jody and Bonnie Calkins of Evansville; siblings: Eric Calkins of Evansville, Jason (Tiffeny) Calkins of Iowa, Alyssa (Branden) Wourms of Evansville, Chris Calkins of Evansville; paternal grandparents, Gene and LuAnn Calkins; maternal grandmother, Marval Underwood; several aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and very close and special friend, Kody Rohloff. He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Clell Underwood.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday November 2, 2019 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville. Following the services, the family will be gathering at Romono's Restaurant, where the celebration of Nick's life will continue. The family welcomes you to join them. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com