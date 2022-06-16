Fontana, WI - Nicholas Mark Kolp was born March 18, 1958 in Milwaukee, WI to Thomas and Darlene (Maneage) Kolp. He passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at his home in Fontana.
Nick was an avid runner. He and his wife,Trish, were adventurous outdoor travelers and he participated in a Marathon in every US continental state. As a Master Carpenter he impacted the community he lived in and built amazing homes with considerable attention to detail and was consistently willing to share his wealth of knowledge. He was always willing to help his friends and neighbors without hesitation. Nick was greatly loved by his family and friends and will live on forever in our memories.
Nick is survived by his wife Trish Prouty; his parents Thomas and Darlene Kolp; his children Brenda (Ben) Remer, Justin (Jessica) Kolp, René (G.T.) McBride, and Cory (Doug) Bryant; grandchildren Maria, Ryan, Jaslyn, MacKenzie, Mitchell, Marcus, Nathalene, Harley, and Gabriel; sister Cheri Kolp and brother Chris (Elaine) Kolp; as well as his nephew Calvin Kolp.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and again
on Saturday at St. Benedicts Catholic Church, 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana, WI from 10:30 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions to purchase a tree from Fontana in Nick's honor would be greatly appreciated. C/O Toynton Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI 53184.
For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171
