September 8, 1945 - October 31, 2020
Edgerton, WI - Nicholas Charles Rochon (Roach), 75, of Edgerton (formerly of Evansville) passed away on October 31, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born September 8, 1945, in Madison, Wisconsin. In 2005, Mr. Rochon married Leah Pugosa in Janesville, Wisconsin. He worked as an Iron Worker and part time auctioneer. Nicholas was a member of the Brothers of the Third Wheel Trike family, and enjoyed riding his beloved trike during the summer. Prior to his back surgery, Roach was active in athletics and enjoyed playing and listening to bluegrass music. Roach spent fall weekends watching Wisconsin Badger Sports and Chicago Bear football.
He is survived by his loving wife Leah; niece Brandi Schnell; and best friend Bryan Schnell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Jean Rochon.
There will be no funeral. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.