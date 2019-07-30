Nicholas "Buddy" Daniels

September 20, 1996 - July 24, 2019

Redgranite, WI -- Nicholas John "Buddy" Daniels, age 22 of Redgranite, WI, formerly of Janesville, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, following an asthma attack at his home. He was born September 20, 1996 in Janesville, a son of Gregory Scott and Michelle Lynn (Thomson) Daniels. He was raised in Janesville, and moved to Redgranite with his family in 2011. Nick was a 2015 Graduate of the Wautoma High School. He was employed as an Assembler at SNC Corp. in Oshkosh at the time of his passing. Nick enjoyed the outdoors, shooting, fishing, and rock climbing.

He is survived by his mother, Michelle (Thomson) Daniels; his dad, Gregory Daniels; sister, Eva Daniels; brothers: Michael Botelho, Josh Daniels, and Jacob Fessenden; maternal grandma, Carol Thomson; paternal grandparents, Robert and Lucille Daniels; aunt, Leah (Todd) Zastoupil; uncle, Quintin Daniels; nephews, Khoda Chase and Kayden Meloy; cousins: Kara Daniels, Santanna, Cody, Cory, and Samantha Robbins; other relatives; and many close friends. Nicholas was preceded in death by his grandpa; great-grandma; and an uncle.

There will be a Celebration of Nicholas' Life Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 12 noon until 4 p.m. at the Redgranite, WI, Lions' Club, located behind the Redgranite Library, next to the Telephone office in Redgranite. There will be a time of visitation and sharing of memories, and a light lunch. (If you wish, please bring a dish to pass.) If relatives and friends desire, Memorials in Nicholas' Memory will be appreciated in place of flowers. The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite, WI is assisting the Daniels family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313

Nicholas shared the gift of life with a number of people, by being an organ donor.