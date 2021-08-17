Elkhorn, WI - Nellie Faye Farnsworth, age 76, of Elkhorn passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. She was born in Illinois on June 26, 1945 to Fred and Elma (Kennedy) Mabrey. Faye was united in marriage to Les Farnsworth on November 25, 1967 in Harvard, IL. She enjoyed collecting knick-knacks, birdwatching, and wildlife.
Faye is survived by her husband, Les; children, Rosie Westley, of FL, Jacqueline (John) Graves, of Thatcher, AZ, and Michael (Rena) Farnsworth, of Delavan; step children, Joanne (Ted) Sween, Jerry (Terry) Farnsworth, and Jenny (Rich) Mecklevitz; grandchildren, Nicole, Tricia, Brooke, Britney. Kurtis Graves, Andrew Graves, and Jaxon Graves; siblings, Ella (Ray) Ramsey, Betty (Chuck) Hemscheneyer, John (Lynn) Mabrey, and Theresa Richard.
Faye is preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Freda and Barbara.
Funeral Services will take place at NOON on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Thursday at Roselawn Memory Gardens. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
