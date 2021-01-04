February 16, 1945 - December 28, 2020
Zenda, WI - Carolyn "Nell" Ward was born February 16,1945 in Harvard, Illinois to Mitchell and Nila (Dunbar) Terpstra. Nell passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at her home in Zenda after a year long courageous battle with cancer.
Faith and family were the most important things to Nell, and her favorite Bible verse was 1 Corinthians 13:4-8, which is all about love. Nell was an example of love to all who knew and met her. That great love was shown in her marriage to Robert Ward Sr. who was her husband for 57 years. Nell grew her faith and love of others at St. Benedict Church where she began worshipping in 1971. At St. Benedict church Nell was a Catechism instructor for high school aged students, served meals at funerals and was a member of the bell choir. Nell worked at Melges Boat Works for 44 years and demonstrated her love for others by baking birthday treats for her coworkers. On each coworker's birthday she would bake their treat of choice for the entire staff. Nell's two favorite hobbies were garage saling and completing puzzles of all types. Nell's passion for garage saling was motivated by the fact that she loved finding things that other people needed and staying active. As a dedicated employee Nell also stayed active by working at Melges part time until cancer wouldn't allow her to work anymore.
Nell is survived by her husband Robert James Ward, whom she married on August 24,1963 in Harvard: her children Correna (Joe) Ksiazak and Robert (Cindy) Ward. Jr.; grandchildren Emily and Kyle Ward; brother Ronald Terpstra; sister Darlene Swiech; sister-in-law Patricia Klein; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Nell was preceded in death by her brothers Robert Terpstra and John Terpstra; sister Joyce (John) Bremser; sister-in-law Nancy Terpstra; and brother-in-law Carl Swiech.
Due to the Covid Pandemic there was a private Funeral Mass celebrated at St. Benedict's and burial at Walworth Cemetery on Saturday, January 2, 2020. If you would like to make a donation in honor of Nell please make a donation to the St. Benedict Bell Choir in Fontana, WI. There is a link on the bottom of the St. Benedict homepage where you can make a donation.
For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.