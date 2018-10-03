June 21, 1941 - September 30, 2018
Elkhorn, WI -- Nell D. Karcher, 77 of Elkhorn, WI, died on September 30, 2018 at her home. Nell was member of Sugar Creek Lutheran Church. Nell was born June 21, 1941, the youngest of six children of parents Bernard E. and Nellie A. (Knapp) Love, Sr. She graduated from D-DHS in Delavan, with the Class of 1959. In 1960, she married Oswald J. Rhyner, and they had three children: Deborah Jean, Michael Aaron and Christine Marie Rhyner. Nell and Oswald divorced. On June 20, 1992, Nell married Ernest H. Karcher. Nell has five stepchildren. When Nell's three children were young, she taught Sunday school and Bible school. She was the den mother for Boy Scouts, a Brownie leader, summer camp leader, and Neighborhood Chairman for Girl Scouts in Delavan. Nell retired from Borgs - Borg Indak in Delavan in June 2003, after working there almost 25 years. She was active in the International Machinists Union serving Local Lodge 1897 for 17 years on the Bargaining committee, New Tech committee, and served terms as recording secretary, Vice President and President. Her most precious times were spent with her family, but she enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens, and countless hours on her love of family genealogy.
Nell is survived by her three children: Deborah (Renato) Ruiz of Delavan, Michael (Theresa) Rhyner of Delavan and Christine (Rodrigo) Padilla of Elkhorn, five step-children: John (Karyn) Karcher, Julie (Steve) Anhorn, Jean (Richard) Jedlicka, Jeff (Laura) Karcher and Jason Karcher, 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews who meant the world to her. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend, Ernest Karcher in 2004; parents; and all of her siblings: Patricia Love, Bernadeen McKinney, Beverly (Arthur) Todd, Betty Lou (Lawrence) Schlieger, and Bernard (Jean Jewel) Love, Jr.
Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N2690 Cobblestone Rd. Elkhorn, with Pastor Dick Inglett officiating. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at church. Interment will follow services at Sugar Creek Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Hospital for childhood cancer, the Shriners Children Hospital, or the Gary Sinise Foundation for Vets. Online guestbook at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn.
