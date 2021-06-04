Neila H. "Huns" Brown

December 21, 1931 - May 30, 2021
Janesville, WI - Neila "Huns" Brown, age 89, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. Neila was born on December 21, 1931 in McIntosh, South Dakota; the daughter of Hans and Helen (Wagy) Nultemeier. Neila married Albert L. Brown on February 17, 1951 in Charleston, South Carolina and they shared 65 years together before his passing on May 18, 2017. She enjoyed working in the design department at the Prent Corporation for many years, retiring in 1992. Neila loved spending winters in Arizona with her husband Al and always looked forward to time spent with her grandchildren. She loved working in her flower gardens. She was a wonderful cook and hosted many family holidays. Neila will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Neila is survived by her children: Linda (Barry) Weedman of Kentucky, Sue (John) Owen of Janesville and Loel (Jane) Brown in Minnesota; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert; and sisters: Jane Nultemeier, Laree Cook, Muriel Plush and Harlene Vest.
Private family services and Committal are being held at the MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK MAUSOLEUM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Janesville Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Dr., Janesville, WI 53545.
Neila's family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the caring staff at Huntington Place for all of their loving kindness.