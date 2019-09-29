December 27, 1938 - September 25, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Neil G. Pfeiffer, age 80, of Janesville, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care Center, in Janesville. He was born in Janesville, on December 27, 1938, the son of the late Rollo and Norma (Cain) Pfeiffer. Neil was proud to serve in the US Army from 1956, until he was honorably discharged in 1959. Shortly after he returned from serving his country, Neil married the former Shelby Jean Cantwell, on August 22, 1959. Neil worked for 47 years at Marling Lumber, retiring in 1998. Neil was a very friendly and likeable gentleman, who was always with his faithful companion, Misty at his side. Neil enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and walking around town. He worked hard and long hours to provide for his family, who he was very proud of. His grandchildren who will miss him dearly, fondly remember him as the greatest grandpa in the world!

He is survived by his children: Kevin Pfeiffer of Janesville, Shelly (Donald) Johnson of Janesville, and Neil Pfeiffer II of Granton, WI; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings, Colleen "Donna" Mesler of Janesville, and Frederick (Kathleen) Pfeiffer of WI. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Chester Pfeiffer.

Following Neil's wish private interment will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services. 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI. (608) 752-2444 www.whitcomb-lynch.com

A very heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Agrace HospiceCare, especially Lauren, for the wonderful care and compassion given to Neil and his family.