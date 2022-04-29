Janesville, WI - Neil E. Lawrence, age 83 years, was born June 29, 1938, in Oconomowoc, WI and passed away April 19, 2022, in Janesville, WI.
Neil was employed at Admiral in Harvard, Il, Rath in Janesville, and lastly with Scot Forge in Clinton, WI.
His hobbies consisted of model trains including being an active member of the Wis-Ill train club, street cars, pipe organs, amateur radio, hunting, fishing, and classical and opera music. Neil also enjoyed going to concerts with Richard (his partner) and travelling together including going to Toronto, Canada for the street cars and twice taking a trip down the historical and famous Route 66. Neil also loved his many dogs he had over the years; his present dog Sheba-Ann and past dogs Smokey, Crystal, Danny Boy, Pepper Jean, and Sadie Lane.
Neil Lawrence is survived by his husband Richard of 35 years; sister Carol; niece Jennifer (David); great nephews Craig and Keith; nephew John (Sheri-deceased); great nephews: John Jr, and Derek; great niece Heather. He is also survived by many friends and family.
Neil was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Cora Lawrence.
A funeral service for Neil will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Visitation will start at 11:00 AM that Monday until time of service. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to any of these: Illinois Railroad Museum, 7000 Olson Rd, Union, IL 60180; Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch St, Janesville, WI 53548; or East Troy Trolley Museum 2002 Church St, East Troy, WI 53120.
Neil's family would like to extend thanks to all the nurses and staff of Alden Estates of Jefferson, WI and also likewise, Agrace Hospice of Janesville.
The Story of Love
How does one explain love? It's a feeling, an emotion, a gift. Love is Love.
Love has no boundaries. Love is the best gift you can give to one another. Love is beautiful.
Love is special. Love lasts forever.
