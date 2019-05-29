November 26, 1934 - May 26, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Nathan C. Johnston, Jr., age 84, of Janesville, left us here on earth on Sunday, May 26, 2019 to meet his heavenly father above. Nathan was born in Gays Mills, WI on November 26, 1934, to Nathan and Helena (Showen) Johnston. He was raised and attended school in Gays Mills. In 1954, Nathan enlisted in the U.S. Army. While serving his country he was assigned as the company clerk for his unit. He served during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Monterey Bay, CA. December 29, 1956, he married the love of his life, Patricia M. Neely. Shortly after, they moved to Janesville, WI. Nathan worked for General Motors for 32 years. Throughout his 32 years, he held several union elected positions, as well as appointed positions. After retirement in 1986, Nathan remained active in the Local 95 UAW, serving on the retiree board. After retirement, Nathan and Patricia enjoyed traveling. Nathan's favorite location was the south west desert area. Nathan was an avid Packer and Brewer fan. He enjoyed fishing, horse shoes, hunting, bowling, NASCAR, bird watching and just being outdoors. He also enjoyed singing classic country western music, and leading his wife around the dance floor. Most especially he loved being with his wife and family. Nathan was a member of Peace Lutheran church, Local 95 UAW and the NRA.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia, of 63 years; five children and 15 grandchildren: Lonnie and Jamie Johnston (Daniel, Charles), Jeany and Patrick Popp (Josie, Tyler, Collin, Riley, Shane), Carol and Dan Welch (Isaac, Dillon, Spencer), James and Mitzi Johnston (Seth, Cole), Janet and Jeff Lund (Steven, Brittany, Cody); and 14 great-grandchildren. Furthermore, he is survived by his brother, Dick (Eva) Johnston; brothers and sisters-in-law: Cecil (Jenny) Neely, Larry, (Jean) Neely, and Frank McCormick; along with many friends and other family members. Nathan is preceded in death by both parents; three sisters; and two brothers. Nathan will be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Lehmann officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Military Rites will be provided by VFW Kienow Hilt Post 1621.

The Family would like to thank the administration and caregivers of Rock Haven, for their dedication to Nathan and the excellent care he received during his stay.