March 17, 1996 - December 10, 2019

Janesville, WI. -- Natalie Anne Nahn Schaefer, age 23, passed away unexpectedly at her apartment in Madison on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was born in Madison on March 17, 1996, the daughter of Bryant Schaefer and Dr. Patricia Nahn. After graduating from The University of Wisconsin La Crosse one year ago, she worked as a CNA at UW Hospital Trauma Center while pursuing a Master's degree in Clinical Social Work. Natalie was the perfect blend of laid back, caring, sweet, spunky, and sarcastic. She had a unique ability to see beauty in the world around her. One legendary LaCrosse bluff hike with Natalie was a gift. Natalie was always up for a challenge. She had a tag on her keychain that said, "kind of think I should go for it." Natalie had an extraordinary musical and creative soul. Even in a choir full of her peers you could clearly hear her voice, a voice she used to guide her friends and family and always give the best advice she could. The ability to step outside of herself and offer assistance, even to people she barely knew, was one of Natalie's most endearing qualities. She found joy in helping all living creatures, taking photos, cooking and especially those long walks. Love was always in Natalie's heart.

Natalie is survived by her parents, Bryant (Wendy Stanford) Schaefer, and Dr. Patricia (Jim Lease) Nahn; sisters, Abigail Schaefer and Samantha Schaefer; maternal grandfather, Dr. Charles Nahn; paternal grandmother, Marian Schaefer-Giese; loving boyfriend, Tyler Little; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Anne Nahn; paternal grandfather, George Schaefer; and maternal aunts, Mari and Julie Nahn.

Donations can be made to Rock County Humane Society or New Horizons Outreach in La Crosse. A service will be held at 3p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 1p.m. until the time of service on Sunday, at the funeral home. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com