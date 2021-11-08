Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Nanette Marie Reed, age 52, passed away on November 4, 2021 while at the Janesville Mercy Hospital.
Nanette was born on July 15, 1969 in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Robert and Rosemary (Alberts) Jacobson. She married Ricky Reed on October 10, 1998 at the United Methodist Church in Brodhead.
Nanette worked for over 20 years as a Registered Nurse, 13 years of those at Janesville Mercy. She enjoyed doing crafts, especially wood working and decorating and also enjoyed gardening. Nanette also volunteered for the Brodhead Sports Boosters.
Nanette is survived by her husband, Ricky Reed; three children, Lucas, Austin and Ethan Reed; 5 siblings, Patty (Donald) Clark, Alan (Sue) Jacobson, Sherri Kundert, Kenneth (Tami) Jacobson and Keith (Jodi) Jacobson; a sister-in-law, Kim Jacobson and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Nanette was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Robert Jacobson Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memory.
Funeral services will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E 9th Avenue in Brodhead on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 11 AM. A visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and also on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will conclude at the Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead.