November 6, 1966 - April 3, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Nancy Walhovd, age 53, died unexpectedly on April 3, 2020, in Janesville. Nancy was born November 6, 1966, in Edgerton, WI, the daughter of Gary and Wanda Walhovd. She graduated from Parker High School in 1985. Nancy moved to Texas in 1993, where she earned her project manager degree, as well as becoming a certified real estate agent. While in Texas, she rose up to become a very successful project manager in IT. After moving home to Wisconsin, she was employed by LeMans as a project manager. Being a typical Walhovd, she had a passion for animals, especially cats. In Texas, she started her own cat rescue, where she worked tirelessly to find adoptable homes for her kitties. On September 27, 2012, Nancy was found to have two brain aneurysms. She had an excellent neurosurgeon, who performed a then new Pipeline Embolization procedure on the largest aneurysm. In 2018, Nancy moved back home to be closer to her family, surprising her parents. She and her sister built a home together. In January 2020, she was given another devastating diagnosis of breast cancer with metastasis to her lymph nodes. She was undergoing chemo at the time of her death. The cause of death is unknown, but most likely a blood clot to her lung.
As her co-worker so eloquently wrote "...the world will never be the same without 'fancy Nancy.' People come into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. It didn't take us long to realize we were soul sisters with kindred spirits who loved fashion, family, animal rescue, travel and hardwork. Nancy, you were fiercely independent, beautiful, intelligent, thoughtful and always put other's needs ahead of your own. You have overcome so much in life but nothing has kept you down for long. You never complained about the grueling battle you were going through with chemo. You had such a positive outlook and we will always believe that cancer messed with the wrong chick. We know when you gained your angel wings and the gates opened, you were greeted by all the furry souls that departed before you, who loved you dearly, as well as your dear family members and your very special cousin, Joel Bumgarner."
Nancy is survived by her parents, Gary and Wanda Walhovd of Janesville; brother, Mark Walhovd of Janesville; and sister, Karen Walhovd of Janesville; cousins Scott and LeAnn Bumgarner, and numerous other relatives and friends.
There will be no service at this time, but instead we will have a graveside service at some point in the future. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com