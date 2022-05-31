Nancy (Thiering) Phillips

McMinnville, OR - Nancy Phillips, 90, of McMinnville, OR, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. Nancy was born in Sharon, at home. She lived in East Delavan area, and graduated from Delavan High School. She moved out west, where she married John Burig until his death, and later married James Phillips, and resided in Oregon. Nancy was called "the news lady," always watching CNN and calling us every day with world news updates and sending weekly news clippings in the mail, along with the latest jokes.
Surviving siblings are brothers, Bill "Bub" Thiering of Beloit, WI, Tom (Linda) Thiering of Sugar Grove, IL; sisters, Faith Noggle of Janesville, WI, and Karen (Gary) Eggers of Milton, WI. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Jill Beaudry; two granddaughters; and two great-grandsons whom she adored, all of McMinnville, OR; and numerous nieces and nephews. Nancy is predeceased by her late husband, Jim; her parents, Walter B. Thiering and Carol (Kent) Thiering; and sister, JoAnne (Thiering) Sanderson.
She will be forever in our hearts.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Phillips as a living tribute
