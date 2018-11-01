June 19, 1932 - October 29, 2018

Brodhead, WI -- Nancy Sue McCormick-Blakslee, age 86, of Brodhead, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, October 29, 2018. She was born on June 19, 1932 in Lawrence, KS, and raised in Tomahawk, WI, the daughter of John and Mildred (Bjoin) Ockerman. Her first marriage was to John B. McCormick. He passed away on October 31, 1987. She then married George Blakslee. He passed away on December 18, 2017. Nancy graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, obtaining a Master's Degree in Library Science. She was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Brodhead. Nancy had a great love of music, writing poetry, dancing, children, book clubs, being at her home in Brodhead, and being with her hockey ladies support group.

She is survived by her children: Mary Lou McCormick, Dr. Stuart (Cori) McCormick, Susan Barbee, Elizabeth Wiessenger, Daniel McCormick and Katherine McCormick; two stepchildren, Warren Leigh (Verna "Sissy") Blakslee, and Sharon Lee (Tom) Curtis; thirteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; a son, Sean McCormick; and a brother, Jack Ockerman.

A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Friday, November 2, 2018, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead,, WI, with Rev. Peder Johanson officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com

