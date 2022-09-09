Nancy R Zwieg

December 12, 1946 - September 6, 2022

Janesville, WI - Nancy R. Zwieg, 75, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care - Janesville. She was born December 12, 1946, to late Wayne T. and Ellen E (Hawkins) Jackson. She would receive her GED from Blackhawk Community College. Afterwards Nancy would work for various small companies including Accudyne, where she helped organize a union and then after 32 years Nany would retire from GM.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Zwieg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.