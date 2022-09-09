Janesville, WI - Nancy R. Zwieg, 75, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care - Janesville. She was born December 12, 1946, to late Wayne T. and Ellen E (Hawkins) Jackson. She would receive her GED from Blackhawk Community College. Afterwards Nancy would work for various small companies including Accudyne, where she helped organize a union and then after 32 years Nany would retire from GM.
Nancy would marry Philip A Zwieg, whom she met via mutual friends, on February 17, 1978, in Rockton. IL. They would have a great life together until Philip's death on May 10, 2010.
Nancy was a member of the UAW Local 95, a former member of Bethel Baptist Church, and TOPS Club. In her free time, she enjoyed volunteering, especially with Cedar Crest and Agrace Hospice Store.
Nancy is survived by her granddaughter Alexia (Nick) Clifton; stepchildren: Cindy Witucki, Jeff Anderson, and Paul (Nora) Zwieg; grandchildren: Shelley Witucki, James Witucki, Mark Friend, Phillip (Sarah) Friend, Jamie Proffitt, Andrew Zwieg, and Sarah Zwieg; 11 great grandchildren; sister Hilda Smith; sister-in-law JoAnn Jackson; and friend Joanne Peterson. She was preceded in death by her husband Philip; parents; daughter Jenny Field; sisters Mary Schmid, Shirley Gray, and Wilma Pautsch; and brothers Merle, John (Janet) and Rodney Jackson.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday from 9:00 AM to time of service. Burial will follow in the Avon Cemetery. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are appreciated to American Diabetes Association of Wisconsin, 375 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI 53005 or the American Heart Association-Madison, 2850 Dairy Rd, Madison, WI 53718.
A very special thank you to Agrace Hospice for the care given to Nancy, it is truly appreciated.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL WHO ARE PRESENT FOR THE VISITATION AND FUNERAL.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Zwieg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.