January 28, 1932 - June 20, 2019

Cheney, WA -- Nancy Patricia (Furseth) Dahl passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019, in Cheney, WA. Nancy was born on January 28, 1932, in Stoughton, WI, to John and Doris (LaFleur) Furseth. Nancy later married Carol (Rusty) Dahl, and the two were married for 62 years. She is survived by her daughter, Melvie (Dahl) Strampe; son, Mark Dahl; immediate family: sister, Jean (Furseth) Benson; brother, John Furseth; grandchildren: Tim Dahl, Heidi Dahl, Miles Strampe and Yvette Strampe; great-grandchildren: AJ Trautz, Casey Richardson, Skylar Dahl, and Murray L.D. Strampe. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Carol (Rusty) Dahl; and her brother, Marty Furseth.

Nancy has been living in Cheney, WA, for the last five years, and has been cared for by the wonderful folks at Bess Quality Care in Cheney, WA. The family would like to thank the staff at Horizon Hospice of Spokane for the wonderful care they provided her. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Nancy's name to the Spokane Humane Society, 6607 N Havana St, Spokane, WA, 99217 (509-467-5235). Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com