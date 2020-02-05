Nancy "NJ" Boyd

October 2, 1942 - February 2, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Nancy "NJ" (Libassi) Boyd, age 76, "I saw no reason to act my age", passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. Nancy was born on October 2, 1943, the daughter of Vincent and Elizabeth (D'Angelo) Libassi. Nancy was a 1961 graduate of Craig High Scool, and attended the University of Wisconsin. Nancy lived in Texas for over 30 years, retiring in 2016 after 15 years of fulfilling work at LivaNova LLC (Cyberonics, Inc.) in Houston. She was a VERY AVID Green Bay Packers fan, and a proud shareholder and when she meets Mr. Vince Lombardi, she'll ask... "why did you leave Green Bay?"

Nancy is survived by her two children - daughter, Kim (Michael) Arnold of Janesville, and son, Kurt (Chris) Boyd; grandson, Joey Boyd of Madison; niece, Melissa (John) Busch; aunt, Marion D'Angelo; many cousins, including Suzie (Tim) Mitchell of Suring, WI and Tony (Kathy) D'Angelo of Madison, WI ; and a very special "BF4E" best friends for eternity, Laura McKee and family. Nancy is preceded in death by her father, Vincent Libassi, killed in action in Korea, 1950; mother, Elizabeth; sister, Vicki (Mellon) Naatz; and stepfather, Robert Mellon; grandparents, D'Angelo and Libassi; uncles: Alex D'Angelo, Leonard D'Angelo, Paul D'Angelo, Vito D'Angelo, Ben D'Angelo, and Jim D'Angelo; and aunts: Doris D'Angelo, Patsy Ennocenti, and Irene D'Angelo.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Schneider Funeral Home LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. A private family interment will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society of Wisconsin, to aid other Cancer Survivors; or to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Wisconsin, in honor of her sister, Vicki. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

A special thank you to her friends and "IT family" at LivaNova LLC, Houston, TX, who were very supportive during the hardest time in her life. Also, a special thank you to the medical staff of UW Hospital, B6/6 Ward, especially Sarah, Mary Lynn, Kat and Caitlyn; and Amanda and Sarah of Agrace Hospice.