March 28, 1935 - September 23, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Nancy M. Turner, 85, died Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020. She was born March 28, 1935 in Janesville to the late Albert P. and Gertrude E. (McGowan) Struebin. She was a graduate of Janesville High School in 1953. On June 28, 1958, Nancy married Robert F. Turner at St. Mary Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on Sunday, July 22, 2007. Nancy worked at Parker Pen from 1954 to 1961, and, after raising her daughters, she went back to work in 1979 at Robinson's Cleaners, now Choice Cleaners, until 2013. She was a parishioner at St. Patrick Catholic Church, and enjoyed working Bingo.
Nancy is survived by her three daughters: Maureen (Matthew) Miller, Teresa Madsen, and Ann Astin; seven grandchildren: Maxwell Miller, Kodi Madsen, Kollin Madsen, Kile Madsen, Kaitlinn Madsen, Kori Madsen, and Ian Astin; sister-in-law Myrna Struebin. Besides her husband and parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Struebin and Ronald Struebin.
A Funeral Mass for Nancy will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Parish, 315 Cherry St. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to time of Mass. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Janesville. WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME is assisting. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
The family would like to thank Cedar Crest staff and Agrace Hospice for taking such great care of Nancy.