Nancy m. (Seabloom) Hanson

Williams Bay, WI - Nancy M. Hanson was born August 17, 1948 in Moline, IL to Carl Reinold and Mary (Ogilvie) Seabloom. She passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Mercy Janesville Medical Center.
In addition to raising her two daughters, she worked for several years at Golden Years in Walworth. She traveled to multiple vacation destinations with her family when her children were younger. She loved fishing and went on numerous fishing trips to northern Wisconsin and Canada. She also enjoyed two trips to Hawaii. Her cooking was superb and she made many wonderful meals for her family. She was a great bargain hunter and had many fun excursions to thrift shops with her daughters and grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her husband Paul Hanson, whom she married on June 27, 1970 in Moline, Illinois, her daughters Lisa (Duane) Brellenthin and Jennifer Hanson; grandchildren Odin, Violet, and Iris Wridt; as well as her twin sister Karen (Tim) Baumgardt.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation held on Monday, March 27 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI.
Burial will follow at East Delavan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank.
For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171
