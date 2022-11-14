Nancy M. Black

August 7, 1941 - November 4, 2022

Janesville, WI - Nancy M. Black, 81, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at Sun Valley, Beloit. She was born August 7, 1941, in Janesville to the late David S. and Carmen (Ryman) Seward. She married Clarence J. Spangler but he would precede her in death in 1988. She would then meet Karl M. Black and marry on February 19, 2004 but he too would preceded Nancy in death in July 2019.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Black as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.