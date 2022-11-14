Janesville, WI - Nancy M. Black, 81, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at Sun Valley, Beloit. She was born August 7, 1941, in Janesville to the late David S. and Carmen (Ryman) Seward. She married Clarence J. Spangler but he would precede her in death in 1988. She would then meet Karl M. Black and marry on February 19, 2004 but he too would preceded Nancy in death in July 2019.
Nancy was a member of the Faith Community Church, loved to watch tv, play bingo, and a sugar. She was a social butterfly who captured the hearts of everyone she met and she loved to brag on her kids and grandkids. Also, Nancy eventually started wearing scrub tops, rather than normal tops.
Nancy is survived by her three daughters: Judy Crabtree, Linda Spangler, and Sandy Connelly; grandsons: Chris, Taylor, Brandon, and Tim; granddaughters: Jennifer, Jessica, and Melissa; great grandchildren: Owen, Conner, Meleah, Allie, Cole, Zadrick, and Brooke; brother Ralph Seward; sister Alice Masterson; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her two husbands; parents; siblings: Don Seward, David Seward, Gilbert Seward, and Carol Seward.
Funeral service for Nancy will be Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Faith Community Church, 2931 Lucerne Dr, Janesville, WI with Pastor Tim Bales officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM to time of service. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com for online condolences. Everyone is encouraged to wear a scrubs top in honor of Nancy.
A special thank you to the Faith Community Church, Hospice Care, and the staffs of Caring Hands Assisted Living and of Sun Valley for everything you have done for Nancy.
