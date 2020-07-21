October 25, 1937 - July 17, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Nancy Louise Miller, 82, of Beloit, WI, died on Friday, July 17, 2020 in her home. She was born on October 25, 1937, the daughter of Louis and Frances (Wolfe) Pospischil. Nancy was a graduate of South Beloit High School. She married Terrance "Terry" Miller on February 1, 1958 in St. Peter Catholic Church, South Beloit, IL. He predeceased her on December 10, 2009. Nancy was previously employed by Freeman Shoe, Fairbanks Morse, Marcells' Ceramics, and the Town of Rock as the Treasurer. She loved animals and rehabilitated injured and orphaned wildlife. Nancy liked fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, oil painting and ceramics. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons: Rodney Miller of Janesville, WI, Jeffrey (Penny) Miller of Milton, WI, and Bradley Miller of Beloit; special daughter, Monica Miller of Janesville; grandchildren, Heather (Joe) Usher, Joshua Miller, Adam (Katie Reese) Miller, Brianna (Austin) Bittorf, Ashley and Andrew (Lindsey) Miller; great grandchildren: Kyle, McKenzie, Joe Usher, Juan, Phillip, Grayson, Amelia, Bryson, and Kallen; sisters, Louise Morse and Dorothy Sigman. She was predeceased by her husband and parents; sister, Sister Roberta Marie; brothers, Louis, Joseph, Robert, Albert (Mary), Kenneth (Shirley), Andalvin (Phyllis) and Edwin (Linnea).
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Grace Evangelical Free Church, 6403 S County Rd D, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Dennis Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Plymouth Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A face mask and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com