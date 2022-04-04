Nancy Lee (Badtke) Janisch

Orfordville, WI - Nancy Janisch, 76, returned to the loving arms of Jesus on March 17, 2022. Nancy was born on October 12, 1945 in Kenosha WI to Rheinhardt "Jack" and Nina (Bounds) Badtke. Soon after, the family moved to a farm on the rolling hills outside of Orfordville. In her youth, Nancy raised grand champion Champagne D'Argent rabbits and showed them at the Rock County 4H and Wisconsin State Fairs. She married Warren Janisch on Nov. 16, 1968. The couple built a home next to the family farm in Orfordville and raised their four children. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; life-long Elvis fan; and she always had a camera to capture family memories. Nancy never forgot a birthday and always signed her cards "Jesus loves you."
Nancy is survived by her children: Warren (Heidi) Janisch Jr. of Evansville, WI, Tony Janisch of Washburn, WI, Jeanette (Ron) Taylor of Park City, KY, and Jeff (Katie) Janisch of Milton, WI; grandchildren: Laura (Evan), Isaiah, Malachi, Cora, Avery, Makenzie, Keegan, Arianna, Marley, Aubrey, Eli, and Raymond; great-grandchildren: Violet, Ella, Jacksyn, Charley, Journey, Viktor, Charles, and Lukas; brother, Bernard (Carrole) Badtke of Mound, MN; sister, Diana (Dale) Reints of Orfordville; and nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her granddaughter, Maria Rose Janisch.
A memorial service and burial at Plymouth Cemetery will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Janisch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.