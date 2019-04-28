Nancy L. Schulz

January 8, 1955 - February 14, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Nancy L. (Shaw) Schulz, age 64, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Mercy Hospital. Nancy was born on January 8, 1955 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Junior Bernard and Dorothy A. (Paladino) Shaw. The family moved to Newville in 1966, and Nancy graduated in 1973 from Edgerton High School. Continuing her education, she graduated Cosmetology School (Janesville), and worked as a hair stylist in Madison and Janesville. Nancy returned to school for Nursing, after which she and friend, Connie, owned and operated a Home Health Service for 7 years in Janesville. Nancy completed her nursing employment at Rock Haven, retiring due to health issues. Nancy was blessed with many good friends, some dating back to her school days. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking Italian food for her guests, and traveling. She was always up for a road trip. In the past few years, many friends spent days and nights with her, for which her family was truly grateful. In fear of forgetting a name, we won't list these friends, but they know who they are. The family thanks them.

Nancy is survived by a sister, Linda (Allan) Amundson, of Janesville; brothers, Rodney (Jane) Shaw of Rockford, IL and Mark (Cynthia) Shaw of White House, TN; numerous cousins; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many good friends. She was preceded in death by daughters, Chelsea Rose and Kaylea Marie Schulz; a brother, Tom Shaw in June 2018; and her parents.

A Celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the VFW Post 1621, 1015 Center Avenue in Janesville. The family will be using any memorial donations to help fund travel vouchers for patients needing to get to dialysis but unable to afford. The Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton is assisting the family. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com