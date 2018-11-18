April 23, 1944 - November 14, 2018
Beloit, WI -- Nancy K. Dammen, age 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in her home at Beloit Senior Living. She was born in Taopi, MN on April 23, 1944, the daughter of Gordon and Elizabeth (Doyle) Hughes. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1962. She was employed as a secretary for the Clinton Community School District for 38 years, before retiring in June of 2010. She enjoyed crocheting and cross stitching, and especially enjoyed spending time with family.
Nancy is survived by her children: Cheryl Fanning and Joseph (Jennifer) Dammen; grandchildren: Shelby Dammen, Makena and Avery Fanning, Joey Dammen and Justin Dammen; a sister, Linda (Carl) Treuthardt; and cousins, Suellyn (Don) Perry, Mary Kay Perry; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Femrite; and son, Michael Dammen.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
A special Thank You to the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice and Beloit Senior Living, for all the care and support they gave Nancy and her family.
