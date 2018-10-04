April 12, 1931 - September 30, 2018
Delavan, WI -- Nancy Joyce Revord, age 87, of Delview Lane and currently of Ridgestone Village, Delavan, WI, died on Sunday, September 30, 2018. Nancy was born April 12, 1931, in Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of Elmer Sheils and Lillian Lieske. She married Paul Revord in Eau Claire, WI on July 11, 1953. Paul predeceased her, May 8, 1994. Nancy was a member of
St. Andrews Catholic Church, and attentive to her family.
She is survived by her three daughters: Patricia (Margaret) Manteuffel of Franklin, WI, Susan Revord of Darien, WI, and Catherine (John) Fitzpatrick of Trenton, NJ; grandchildren: Mary, John, Michael, Josh, John, Jennifer, Ellie, and Paul; great-grandchildren: Sophia, Gianna, and Aiden; and a daughter-in-law, Suzanne. Nancy was predeceased by three sons: Paul, John, and Peter; and one daughter, Mary.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Betzer Funeral Home, 118 South 2nd Street in Delavan, WI, with the Rev. Michael Dineen officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Friends may call at 9 a.m until the time of service time on Saturday.
